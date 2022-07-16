Forest Hill Woman Found, CLEAR Alert Discontinued

A Forest Hill Woman has been found a week after going missing, Forest Hill Police confirms.

Police previously issued a CLEAR Alert for Kashima Wright after she was last seen July 10.

Texas CLEAR alerts are for adults who may be in danger of bodily injury or death, or if the individual has been kidnapped or abducted.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.