Forest Hill Woman Found, CLEAR Alert Discontinued

A Forest Hill Woman has been found a week after going missing, Forest Hill Police confirms.
Police previously issued a CLEAR Alert for Kashima Wright after she was last seen July 10.
Texas CLEAR alerts are for adults who may be in danger of bodily injury or death, or if the individual has been kidnapped or abducted.
