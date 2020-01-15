Forest Hill

Forest Hill Police Officer Injured, Another Person Dead in Shooting

A Forest Hill police officer was hospitalized and another person died after a shooting Wednesday morning.

Police believe the officer was injured at about 2 a.m. in the 6500 block of Forest Hill Drive.

There's a separate scene on northbound State Highway 287, south of downtown Fort Worth.

There is a person dead in a Forest Hill police car and that person is not a police officer. It is believed that the Forest Hill police squad car was stolen by that person, but it's unclear what led up to that point.

The status of how the Forest Hill police officer is doing has not been released.

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.

Check back for updates. As this breaking news story unfolds, elements may change.

