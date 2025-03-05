Forest Hill

WATCH LIVE: Forest Hill Police expected to give updates on fatal car wash shooting

The mayor and Forest Hill Police are expected to give an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

By NBCDFW Staff

Forest Hill Police are expected to give an update on the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened at a car wash in Forest Hill.

A a 30-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were killed in the incident, which happened at Slappy's Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive around 10:45 a.m. on Monday.

Family members said the victims were Ronnie Smith, a local rapper who performed under the stage name G$ Lil Ronnie, and his daughter R'Mani.

Police said the victims were parked at the car wash when two suspects in a white four-door Kia approached and opened fire before taking off.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

NBC 5 reported on Monday that police identified one suspect who they aren't naming yet and have issued a warrant for his arrest for Capital Murder.

