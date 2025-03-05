WATCH LIVE: Forest Hill Police expected to give updates on fatal car wash shooting

Forest Hill Police are expected to give an update on the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened at a car wash in Forest Hill.

A a 30-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were killed in the incident, which happened at Slappy's Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive around 10:45 a.m. on Monday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Family members said the victims were Ronnie Smith, a local rapper who performed under the stage name G$ Lil Ronnie, and his daughter R'Mani.

Police said the victims were parked at the car wash when two suspects in a white four-door Kia approached and opened fire before taking off.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

NBC 5 reported on Monday that police identified one suspect who they aren't naming yet and have issued a warrant for his arrest for Capital Murder.