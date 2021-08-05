Forest Hill Mayor Resigns Due to Family Health Reasons

Forest Hill Mayor Gerald Joubert has submitted his letter of resignation to the city council.

Joubert, who was indicted on charges of tampering with a government record in 2019, cited family health concerns as his reason for resigning, city officials said.

City Manager Sheyi Ipaye said during Tuesday's council meeting that he received Joubert's resignation letter on Monday.

"I write to you today after much prayer and thought to resign from my role as mayor of the city of Forest Hill effective Aug. 2, 2021," Joubert wrote. "Due to unforseen health issues with my family, I must now focus on them."

Joubert has held various city offices for 18 years, including mayor, council member, community development corporation chairman, and member of other city boards and commissions.

He was indicted on charges of tampering with a government record in 2019.

The charges were related to a recall petition for former councilwoman Stephanie Boardingham after Joubert and other residents accused Boardingham of misusing her office for personal gain.

Boardingham subsequently sued Forest Hill, and a judge ruled in her favor. The case was ultimately dismissed.

Joubert's next preliminary court hearing will be Sept. 14, according to court records.

If convicted, Joubert could face from 180 days to two years in a jail.

Mayor Pro Tem Clara Faulkner will assume Joubert's duties in his absence.

The council will hold a special meeting on Aug. 10 to accept Joubert's resignation.