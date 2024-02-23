Forest Hill fires police chief, names interim replacement

The City of Forest Hill says a captain is now the interim police chief after Eddie Burns Sr. was terminated earlier this month.

In a statement released Friday, the city said Cpt. Lee Sumpter was named interim chief effective Feb. 17.

The city said Burns was terminated after city officials "discussed multiple recent matters with Burns which established that separation was best for all parties."

The city did not provide any details about the nature of the "matters" and said they preferred to keep it between Burns and city officials for the time being.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Sumpter is a 19-year department veteran with 23 years of law enforcement experience.

The city said Friday they will be searching for a permanent replacement.