Ford Recalls Small Vans; Shifter May Not Show Correct Gear

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem

US-AUTOMOBILE-ENVIRONMENT-FORD
Jeff Kowalsky, AFP via Getty Images

Ford is recalling nearly 205,000 Transit Connect small vans in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem that can stop the shift lever from moving the transmission to the correct gear.

The recall covers vans from the 2013 through 2021 model years with 2.5-liter engines and Ford's 6F35 transmissions.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The company said Thursday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or fall off. That can stop the shift lever from changing transmission gears, so a driver could shift into park but the van could be in a different gear.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Greg Abbott 1 hour ago

Gov. Abbott Says It's ‘Goofy' Lt. Gov. Called for a Special Session, Only He Can Do That

Irving 2 hours ago

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting After Fight Breaks Out at Mountain Creek Preserve

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified starting the week of June 28.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us