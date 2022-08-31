Ford Motor Company, Local Nonprofit Boosting Literacy in North Texas

Literacy Instruction for Texas (LIFT) is projecting that in just 12 years, more than one million people, 30% of those will be in Dallas County, could be illiterate.

It’s a harsh reality as more and more students are having an issue getting access to books. Much of that issue happening in communities that are already underrepresented.

Elena Ford, the first woman in the Ford family to hold an executive position with the Ford Motor Company, stopped by David Crockett Elementary School in Weatherford on Tuesday in hopes of increasing that access, boosting opportunities for literacy and encouraging STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) education for children.

With the help of the North Texas Ford Dealers and literacy nonprofit First Book, they hosted a reading, discussion and donation of STEAM-related books and have been doing that across the country.

DFW nonprofit, Harvest Project Food Rescue brought its Ford mobile library – a retrofitted Ford Transit designed to deliver fresh produce and books throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

By the end of 2022, they said the Ford Fund will have invested more than $750,000 and delivered more than 145,000 books in Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, Kansas City, Puerto Rico and San Antonio.