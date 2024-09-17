‘For Oak Cliff' moves forward with hopeful message after Dallas officer killed on property

For the first time since the murder of a Dallas police officer, NBC 5 is hearing from leadership at the community center where he was killed.

Officer Darron Burks was shot last month while sitting in his patrol car in the parking lot of For Oak Cliff. The nonprofit’s cofounders said the mission of unity, peace, and hope remains the same. They tell NBC 5 they are ensuring the safety of For Oak Cliff members and visitors while preparing to move forward.

Picking up and forging ahead after tragedy isn’t easy. Candles are still sitting in the parking lot in the spot where Officer Burks was gunned down while on duty. Co-founder and CEO Taylor Toynes said leadership and staff at For Oak Cliff were strategic about addressing what happened.

“We’ve taken time to reflect. We’ve dealt with it by coming together as a team, taking time to grieve, taking time to heal,” said Toynes.

He said he’d heard countless stories about Burks's personality and contributions to his hometown of Dallas.

“Officer Burks embodies all the things that we would want to see members of For Oak Cliff have,” said Toynes.

It’s part of the reason why Toynes said the work must continue. Oak Cliff is a nonprofit, community-focused organization with programs for youth and adults. Still, he said the murder of Officer Burks on their property shook them to the core. So, the decision to pause evening programs was necessary.

“We are all part of a community of people, and we have to have some consciousness in the way that we operate, in the way that we move. It’s not just business as usual,” Toynes said.

As they prepare to resume those services, Toynes said safety is at the forefront for everyone.

“We want to diligently put together the safety plan and measures to continue to ensure the protection of everyone that comes in and out of our building in the way that we always have,” said Toynes.

For NBC 5’s cameras, he demonstrated how visitors must buzz in at the front door. Once inside, adults must show a valid ID. As for staff, badges allow them access to and throughout the facility.

Once inside, the mission and heartbeat of the work are still going strong. Unesha Wells is the Director of out-of-school Programs, and Xavier Henderson is the Chief Development Officer. Together, they are combing through details for the coming weeks and months.

“We feel like getting back involved, getting involved in programs, volunteering is the best action we can take to really encourage hope,” said Henderson.

Henderson said the work of For Oak Cliff was God-designed and inspired, and it has a vision to continue for years to come.

“We feel like there is a necessary mission that we need to bring to life, and this is a collective effort. We know we can’t do it alone,” he said.

No stone is left unturned in resuming evening programming. The organization is aware that the surrounding community depends on it to meet a variety of needs. The programs will start again on Monday, Sept. 30.

“We want people to know that For Oak Cliff is still very much working for Oak Cliff and that this is still a home for so many families,” said Wells.

Oak Cliff had just hit a milestone, its tenth annual back-to-school festival, before Officer Burks’ death. Some 5,000 people attended for school supplies, games, food, and fun. Toynes said the team will continue in the spirit of service in a way that reflects who they are and who Burks was.

“I want them to see the light that shines from here. I want them to feel the hope. I want them to be inspired.”

For more information, visit https://www.foroakcliff.org/