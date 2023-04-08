Footage From Car Chase Released by White Settlement Police

White Settlement Police released a dash camera and body-worn camera footage of a car crash Saturday morning.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jason Goss, was arrested and charged with four new cases including evading arrest and detention and burglary of a building. Additionally, Goss had four warrants from the Parker County Sheriff's Officer including possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.

The car crash began when Officer J. Russell was patrolling an area with multiple burglaries near the 900 block of State Highway 183. As Officer Russell noticed suspicious activity near a vehicle, Goss left the area in a black Ford pickup and drove through the automated gate at the storage facility to escape the police.

The left rear tire of Goss' pickup was damaged due to contact with the automated gate.

White Settlement and Fort Worth officers pursued Goss' pickup through several freeways in Tarrant County until the damaged tire caused the car to stop working near westbound I.H. 30 and South Cherry Lane.

The chase ended with no accidents or injuries and Goss was taken into custody.

"Excellent proactive police work by the team today," said Christopher Cook, Chief of Police/Director of Public Safety. "I want to publicly thank the Fort Worth Police Department and Chief Neil Noakes for his strong partnership in assisting our police officers with their resources, including Air One. We are grateful for the backup assistance and thankful no innocent persons were caught up in this dangerous pursuit based upon the bad actions exhibited by a wanted fugitive who is out committing new offenses."



