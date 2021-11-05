Food Truck Community Mourns Two Women Killed in Crash

The tight-knit food truck and catering community in North Texas is mourning the loss of two women killed in a crash on a rain-soaked Dallas roadway Wednesday morning.

Dallas Police say a commercial food truck left the road along Loop 12 Walton Walker Boulevard and hit a guard rail underneath I-30.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The truck rolled, ejecting passenger Elvira Fuentes and 60-year-old Marta Rivas who was driving.

“[Marta] was... you would look at her and she was always smiling,” said Maria del Carmen Aguilar, a vice president at United Caterers in Grand Prairie.

Fuentes’ family tells NBC 5 she worked in commercial catering for over 20 years and leaves behind three children.

“She was a very friendly person, and she was a survivor of cancer,” said Aguilar of Fuentes.

The owners of United Caterers commissary worked with both victims.

“We’re heartbroken,” said co-owner Randy Elledge. “These were very wonderful ladies, and they were dedicated and loving and they’re going to be missed.”

Loved ones are raising money on GoFundMe to return Fuentes’ body to her native El Salvador. If you would like to help, click here.

NBC 5 asked DPD for an update on the investigation into the crash. A spokesperson said there is no update.