Food banks in North Texas host food distributions this week leading up to Christmas

This time of year might not bring peace to everyone.

That's because food insecurity doesn't take a break during the holidays.

The two largest food banks in North Texas are stepping up to fill the pantries of families need ahead of Christmas.

Throughout the week, Tarrant Area Food Bank is hosting Mega Mobile food distribution events in Denton and Parker Counties.

These events follow Tarrant Area Food Bank’s recent Mega Mobile Distribution in Tarrant County at Dickies Arena which served more than 2,000 families, exceeding the Food Bank’s projections. To date, TAFB has served more than 16,000 families through its Holiday Mega Mobile Distributions.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank North Branch will be hosting an event in Denton County on Tuesday, December 19, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the UNT Campus, Lot 20 (Old Fouts Field Parking Lot), 700 North Texas Blvd Denton 76201.

Then, just two days later in Parker County, the Tarrant Area Food Bank West Branch will host a Mega Mobile on Thursday, December 21, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Weatherford High School parking lot, 2121 Bethel Road Weatherford 76087.

Attendees of both mobile distributions can expect to receive food for both a holiday meal, as well as non-perishable items to sustain them throughout the holiday season to help families in need while kids are out of school for Winter Break.

"These families are typically working but they're not earning a living wage and have difficulty making it from paycheck to paycheck. And that's who we aim to support at our mega mobile events,” said Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Meantime, North Texas Food Bank is also seeing an increase in need this season.

“Over the last couple of months at the North Texas Food Bank, we have provided access to more meals than we were seeing at the height of the pandemic,” said Jeff Smith with NTFB.

The food bank provided access to a 10.7 million physical meals, which is one of the highest numbers in the organization’s history.

"So it just goes to show that that inflation is really impacting our neighbors,” said Smith. “They're kind of struggling to make some choices between purchasing groceries or paying for other necessities like housing, utilities and gas."

According to the NTFB, more than 600,000 people in North Texas are food insecure – that’s enough to fill globe life field 16 times.

Being food insecure means those individuals don't have access to healthy meals and groceries. While they might have access to fast food, they may live in a food desert that prevents them from accessing healthy food that can benefit their health.

“You have to consider also that during the holiday season, food isn't just about nourishment. It's a way for people to connect and celebrate and spend time with loved ones. So when food is missing, it leaves a hole bigger than hunger itself,” said Smith. “So we just want to make sure that we are helping provide the necessities during the holiday season so that people can connect with the ones that they love.”

NTFB is hosting several food distribution events this week and next week:

Paul Quinn College

December 19 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

3837 Simpson Stuart Rd

Dallas, TX 75241

Greater Providence Baptist Church

December 19 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

5350 Marvin D Love Fwy

Dallas, TX 75232

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

December 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

1850 Hedgecoxe Rd

Allen, TX 75013

Denley Drive Missionary Baptist Church

December 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

1519 S Denley Drive

Dallas, TX 75216

Community Missionary Baptist Cedar Hill

December 27 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am

820 East Wintergreen Road

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

These aren’t the only opportunities for families to get access to food. Both food banks partner with hundreds of agencies and organizations throughout North Texas, which have daily or weekly hours and opportunities to come pick up food or to deliver food.

To find food within Tarrant Area Food Bank service area, click here.

To find food from North Texas Food Bank, click here.