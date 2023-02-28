Food Banks Brace for Spike in Need as Pandemic-Era SNAP Benefits Expire

One of the last pandemic-era assistance programs ends at midnight.

Boosted SNAP benefits, which used to be food stamps, helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty. But those benefits expire at midnight.

As a result, strained food banks are bracing for another spike in need.

At a food distribution event Tuesday, Minister Sammy Berry with Dallas West Church of Christ says more than 500 families were served in a matter of hours, all facing tough choices.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Do I pay my rent? Do I give my children lunch money? Do I pay my car note, my insurance?” said Berry.

With added snap benefits expiring, food pantries are preparing for even more demand.

Starting Wednesday, more than 42 million Americans including almost two million Texans, will lose boosted SNAP benefits. Even the typical SNAP household will see monthly allotments drop by at least $95.

The difference for Jessica Ramos and her family will be hundreds of dollars.

“They came in handy. They really did. The prices are going so high that We need them. We need them,” said Ramos.

The benefits kept 4.2 million people out of poverty and reduced child poverty by 14% according to the Urban Institute.

But February 28 marks the end of the expanded benefits because of a provision in last year's omnibus spending bill.

“Right now, we're getting one 18-wheeler-and-a-half. I think we're going to have to bump that up to two 18-wheelers,” explained Berry, in an effort to meet more need and prevent people he serves from going hungry.

“We're blessed to be able to provide this service,” he said.