Food Banks Are Seeing Longer Lines Because of Inflation

The lines at local food banks and pantries are getting longer lately, as inflation and rising costs of just about everything put a strain on people’s wallets.

That’s why organizations are ramping up efforts to help families in need.

In fact, Tarrant Area Food Bank said since April, the lines have been getting worse than they were at the height of the pandemic.

"When I talked to folks in the cars, they are working but their paycheck is not going as far because the basic necessities like food are more expensive,” said Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Their data shows the cost of food has risen by 9%. That – combined with higher gas prices, rent and increase in just about everything else – is putting a big strain on family budgets.

TAFB said it is also seeing more retirees in the lines as well because they're on a fixed income as prices rise.

Food banks are trying to keep up with demand. So far this year, TAFB has spent $1.5 million more a month on food than what they had budgeted.

"It's kind of the perfect storm because all of the grants and federal support that we received during the pandemic has discontinued. And because of supply chain issues, our food industry donations are down by about 24%,” said Butner. "So it's coming at us from multiple angles and we're really having to dip into our reserves to cover the cost of food purchases that we're making to help our neighbors who need to eat."

North Texas Food Bank is also working with partner agencies to distribute food to more people this summer. On Friday, three mobile pantry distributions will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All food will be distributed on a first-come, first serve basis.

New Hope Fellowship

475 Oates

Garland, TX

Islamic Center of Irving

2555 Esters Rd.

Irving, TX

Ferris Junior High

1002 E. 8th St.

Ferris, TX

Meantime, Tarrant Area Food Bank is also holding a mobile food distribution on Friday morning in Haltom City.

Local News

TAFB

Both TAFB and NTFB are in need of volunteers and monetary donations.

Click here for more information on donating to or volunteering with Tarrant Area Food Bank. Click here for information on getting involved with North Texas Food Bank.

Economic forecasts are showing this need for food to possibly continue for another two years.