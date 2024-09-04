Grand Prairie

Foaming agent found in Grand Prairie water supply, residents urged to avoid usage

Affected customers who live north of I-20 should avoid all contact with tap water

By De'Anthony Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of residents in Grand Prairie were told not to consume tap water because a foaming agent had been found in the water supply, potentially contaminating it.

Late Tuesday evening, the City of Grand Prairie said crew members were investigating the contamination and working to isolate the affected area.

The 'Do Not Drink' notice was issued for customers living north of I-20 in Grand Prairie. They are advised to avoid using the water except for flushing until further notice.

The image above is an approximate location as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. (City of Grand Prairie/Google Maps)
The Grand Prairie Independent School District said on social media that it has been in contact with the city's emergency management team and that no decisions regarding Wednesday's school schedule have been made.

Bottled water is available in the front parking lot of City Hall at 300 W. Main Street.

The City of Irving confirmed Tuesday night that its water supply is safe to drink and use and is not impacted by Grand Prairie's advisory.

Other bottled water distribution stations will be established at specific locations throughout the city. Customers can dial 972-237-8400 if they have any further questions.

Grand Prairie
