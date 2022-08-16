Foam-Like Substance Reported in a Duncanville Neighborhood Water Supply

Some Duncanville residents have reported a foam-like substance appearing in their faucets, hoses, and drains. This comes after a recent structure fire at the 1700 block of Beaver Creek Place, which has since been contained.

According to city officials, fire departments from Dallas, Cedar Hill, Desoto, and Ovilla assisted Duncanville Fire Department in combatting the blaze. The Duncanville Emergency Response Team (CERT) was also on hand to support firefighters.

A non-toxic, Class A fire suppression foam compound was used to extinguish the blaze, which is not harmful. The compound is commonly used against combustibles such as wood, paper, and brush, officials say.

The reports of the foam-like substance started just hours after the fire was extinguished. Immediately after receiving reports from residents, Duncanville Water Utilities began flushing the system to remove the foam substance, which looks similar to dish soap.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The foam likely entered the water supply due to backflow caused as the fire engines worked to contain the large fire, officials say.

What can Duncanville residents do if they encounter the foam-like substance overnight?

Allow water to run from the faucet for 10 minutes or until water is clear.

Allow water to run for 10 minutes upon starting your day in the morning to flush any residual compound from your system.

If you continue to see the foam-like substance in your water, report the issue by calling (972) 780-5010 during business hours or the after-hours customer service line at (972) 780-4959 or (972) 780-5012.

The structure fire that caused this issue is under investigation by the Duncanville Fire Marshall.

For updates, visit Duncanville.com.