Flurry of Violence Leaves at Least 3 Dead in Dallas Over the Weekend

A flurry of violence in Dallas over the weekend left at least three people dead. Since Friday, more than 12 shootings have been reported – including that of rapper Boosie Badazz, who was shot Saturday in a parking lot.

The city of Dallas has recorded 215 homicides through Sunday, which surpasses the total for all of 2019.

There were two deadly shootings on Saturday -- in east Oak Cliff and one along Interstate 35E -- and a third on Sunday, in which a man was fatally struck in a drive-by shooting in the 4900 block of S. Denley Drive just before 2 p.m., Dallas police said.

The victim of the Sunday shooting was identified as 43-year-old Terrance Wayne Reed.

“It’s difficult to understand, it is difficult to understand what people’s minds are going through and why they feel like they need to turn to violence,” said Melinda Rodriguez, whose brother was killed last month.

For victim’s families, ongoing violence is a constant reminder of their own loss. Enrique Santos, Rodriguez's brother, was hit by a car and later died. The driver fled the scene and has not been found.

“I just hope and pray other families don’t go through what I’m going through with unnecessary violence,” said Don Glasco, whose son was shot and killed in October.

Glasco said he believes investigators need to do more, especially when it comes to gun violence, to find the people driving the crime. Until then, he worries more families will feel like his.

“I really lost something that can never be replaced,” he said.