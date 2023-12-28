Flu and COVID-19 cases up across North Texas

Flu and COVID-19 infections are on the rise across North Texas, and the CDC warns it could get worse.

In the latest report for week 50 by the CDC, Texas is listed as a level 10 and “high” activity level for the influenza season. Week 50 includes activity reported from December 10 to 16.

Also listed as high or very high are Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming, and New York among others.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there was a 4.86% increase in positive flu tests during week 50.

On the Tarrant County website, the Public Health Administration gives a general percentage overview of influenza tests. Data shows the county saw an increase of about 8% in visits to the ER due to respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, flu and RSV. Cases for both flu A and B have had a steady weekly increase.

In Denton County, 129 positive influenza tests and 16 hospitalizations were reported during week 50.

As of Thursday evening, the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department’s latest report published is for week 49 which ended on Dec. 9. Data shows an increase of 9.6% of positive influenza tests, or 330 people.

According to health experts, numbers are expected to increase well into January.

“We're just getting into the winter season and the trend is still upward,” Dr. Fahmi Farah said. Dr. Farah is the CEO and cardiologist at Bentley Heart Medical Center.

While the CDC reports vaccinations for the flu are down about 3% from last year, Dr. Farah said it is not too late to get vaccinated.

“I encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine who are eligible. That's the number one defense system,” Dr. Farah said. “And then beyond that, you know, maintain your hand hygiene.”

Positive COVID-19 cases are also on the rise.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest in 2 weeks in Trauma Service Area E today as we increased from 553 yesterday to 555 today,” Stephen Love, President and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said in an email. “We are not anywhere near the levels as during the pandemic just letting people know COVID-19 is still around and still contagious. No reason to panic, but we should practice good prevention like wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizers and in large crowds wear masks especially if we have underlying health issues.”

And while RSV cases are down, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, experts urge people to get vaccinated. An RSV vaccine is also available for pregnant women and infants this season.