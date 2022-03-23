Floyd Mayweather's Boxing and Fitness Center Set to Open in Plano

A new boxing and fitness center founded by Floyd Mayweather will soon open Plano.

The facility is set to open in April and will be located at 18484 Preston Road #300A.

The space was previously home to Dallas Martial Arts.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness was founded in 2018 and is based in Los Angeles. The boxing and fitness concept has more than 50 locations across the U.S.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Two of the locations are here in North Texas. One is located in Highland Park at 4252 Oak Lawn Avenue. The other is located in Victory Park at 2401 Victory Park Lane #170.

A third location is expected to open in Allen at 190 East Stacy Road #1510.

Mayweather's boxing center provides an experience involving various fitness stations and immersive training, a news release said. Workouts combine boxing, strength, and cardio.

VIP intro classes will begin on March 21. Actual classes will begin the following week starting on Wednesday night.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness will have its grand opening Saturday, April 2.

For additional information, click here.