Flower Mound Woman Recovering After Shark Attack in Florida

A Flower Mound woman is recovering after surviving a shark attack while on a trip with family, Florida authorities say.

Lindsey Bruns, her husband and their two daughters were in the Keys on vacation when the shark attack occurred, family members said.

According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident happened on June 29 in an area east of Sawyer Key in Monroe County, Florida.

The report said Bruns, 35, jumped off the top of the family’s vessel multiple times before doing a flip into the water.

“This is the time that Mr. Bruns heard a huge splash and turned to see a lot of splashing and water coming over into the vessel, a splash he described as too big for his wife just jumping in the water,” the report states. “Mr. Bruns stated that he then saw nothing but blood in the water. Mrs. Bruns emerged from the water screaming 'help.' Mr. Bruns dove into the water and assisted Mrs. Bruns onto the ladder and into the vessel.”

According to the report, Bruns suffered a large wound on her leg consistent with a shark attack.

She was taken to the Summerland Key airport so she could be brought by medical helicopter to a hospital in Miami, NBC South Florida reported. She received a blood transfusion while in the helicopter.

A GoFundMe page set up by a friend of the family states Bruns has undergone multiple surgeries.

“The road to recovery is just beginning and Lindsay is in good spirits and optimistic. The Bruns Family is thankful for the help of emergency responders, hospital doctors and staff, as well as those who have reached out and offered thoughts and prayers,” the page reads.

According to the GoFundMe page, Bruns is unable to leave the Florida hospital as of this writing due to her recovery.