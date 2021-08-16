Flower Mound to ‘Smoke Test' Sewer System Tuesday

Flower Mound is "smoke testing" a portion of its sanitary sewer system starting Tuesday.

In the areas of Wellington East, Wellington North and Garden Ridge North in Flower Mound, pictured in the map below, a civil engineering firm is testing the sewer pipes to locate possible defects in the system.

The smoke is harmless, the city said, and should not enter any residents' homes.

The civil engineering consulting firm, RJN Group, said it is OK if smoke comes out of building vents. But if there is defective plumbing or dried-up drain traps, smoke could enter a home through the testing process.

Flower Mound said that could indicate a potential for sewer gases to enter a home and suggested hiring a licensed plumber to resolve the problem.

The information gathered during the study will be used to improve the sewer system "by preventing unwanted water from entering the defects in piping, manholes, and unauthorized connections," the city said.

Anyone can also call the city's Public Works Department at 972-874-6400 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday to ask about the smoke testing.