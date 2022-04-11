Flower Mound Residents Fill Town Hall Opposing plan for Warehouse Project

When you build and move into your forever home, what gets built around it either today or in the fast-approaching tomorrow, matters.

More than 200 homeowners in Flower Mound filled its town hall on Monday night in opposition to a proposed 3.3 million square foot business park.

The Cross Timbers Business Park would be situated on Farm-to-Market Road 1171 between U.S. Highway 377 and Interstate 35W.

Stacie Bambauer owns a home in the nearby Canyon Falls neighborhood just north of the development.

“We are not against development,” Bambauer said. “None of us think that’s going to stay a cow pasture.”

Bambauer doesn’t think the plot of land should turn into the next large business park on the west side of Flower Mound either.

“Quality of life needs to be more important to our cities than tax revenue,” Bambauer said.

Representatives from Dallas-based Crow Holdings Industrial presented the project plan to the planning and zoning commission.

Brad Cooper with Crow Holdings Industrial said the project would have expanded buffers, setbacks and more trees to account for a requested 60-foot building height, which is higher than the 45-foot limit Flower Mound zoning allows.

“This is going to be the nicest development in Texas for this type of use,” Cooper said.

But, one by one, residents stepped to the microphone for public comment for more than one hour pleading the project simply isn’t the right use.

Bambauer added more warehouse projects, with growing e-commerce and delivery services, are an issue that affects neighborhoods throughout North Texas.

“It’s not just a ‘not-in-my-backyard fight’ for us in west Flower Mound it’s a fight for everyone to say no warehouses are not appropriate in a residential area,” Bambauer said.

Crow Holdings said it is too early to know what tenants would locate in Cross Timbers Business Park but said Monday it would generate an estimated $2 million in revenue for the town of Flower Mound and $7 million for Argyle ISD annually.

The Argyle ISD school board unanimously approved a resolution earlier this month opposing the building of the business park adjacent to the campus.

The town council will take the decision from the planning and zoning commission into consideration when it is expected to take a final vote on the plan next week.