Flower Mound Police Charge Student After Hoax Threat Circulates

A student has been arrested after making hoax threats at several schools in Lewisville ISD on Dec. 9, police said.

According to the Flower Mound Police Department, at about 8:45 p.m., officers received information about a possible threat on Dec. 10 at Flower Mound High School.

Police said the threat was non-specific and vague in nature.

While investigating this threat, Flower Mound Police learned about a similar threat regarding Marcus High School, police said.

The Flower Mound Police Department also learned that several other schools in the north Texas area received the same threat.

Flower Mound police said officers began working with the Lewisville Independent School District on the investigation.

Police said Lewisville ISD took the lead on communicating with parents while Flower Mound police increased their presence at several Lewisville ISD campuses in Flower Mound on Dec. 10.

After an investigation, no credible threat to either school was found, police said.

According to police, on Saturday, Dec. 11, the Flower Mound Police Department identified the Lewisville ISD student who made the hoax threat at Marcus High School.

The suspect was detained on Dec. 13, charged with making a terroristic threat, and transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and police said additional arrests and charges could be pending regarding the Flower Mound High School hoax threat.