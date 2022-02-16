Flower Mound Homeowners Want Warehouse Neighbor Excluded

Warehouses are going up all over North Texas because the region is a shipping hub for the nation. But some homeowners find the big buildings and their heavy truck traffic a big nuisance.

One example is a proposed Flower Mound warehouse development on FM 1171 between US 377 and I-35W.

The site for a development of 8 proposed warehouse structures is also between the Canyon Falls development on the north side of FM 1171 and the Trailwood development south of FM 1171.

Residents on both sides of the warehouse site have made big investments in their new homes, expecting a solid residential neighborhood.

“We found out two weeks before closing that that is what was being proposed for rezoning. I think some of the frustrating part is not only are they considering warehouses but they are considering exceptions to the current master plan for them to go up to 60 feet,” Canyon Falls homeowner Stacie Bambauer said.

The warehouse site is a hilltop, so the tall buildings would be much higher than the adjacent Trailwood homes.

“It hurts a lot of us who built our forever homes and then find out there's going to be this giant industrial building across the street,” Trailwood homeowner Chris Drew said.

The new far West Flower Mound residential developments are far from the nearest grocery store. A grocery or health care development is what residents were hoping to see on the site to support people living there.

“We have to drive about 20 minutes to the nearest grocery store. The nearest hospital is 30 minutes away,” Drew said.

The warehouse site also backs up to the new Argyle High School, which is another reason residents say it is not the best location for heavy truck traffic to 8 warehouses.

The opponents say better locations are available further west, immediately adjacent to the interstate highway and not between the residential developments.

“At the 35 there's a ton of land so I don't understand why you'd want to build it near two housing tracts,” Bambauer said.

Brad Cooper, Managing Director at Crow Holdings Industrial replied to a request for comment on the warehouse project with an email statement.

"Crow Holdings Development is pursuing a rezoning on a site that has been slated for industrial uses by the Town of Flower Mound’s Master Plan since 2001. The land is located on a major thoroughfare less than two miles from Interstate 35, where office warehouse users can capitalize on further growth of online shopping, as well as the significant population gains and corporate relocations in our region,” the statement said.

Warehouses already built in Flower Mound look better than the warehouses in some other cities.

Flower Mound required extensive landscaping and wide street set back that improved the appearance of the structures in the Lakeside area of Flower Mound near DFW Airport.

But those warehouses are also grouped together, away from homes, with direct truck routes out of the town.

“This warehouse development is going to be right in between two of the largest housing developments in West Flower Mound,” Drew said.

The request still must go through several steps of government review at the Town of Flower Mound. It is far from final.

Residents are working to exclude the warehouse neighbors. The opponents held a community zoom meeting Wednesday night.