Flower Mound High School Reports Positive COVID-19 Case

An individual on the Flower Mound High School campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Lewisville ISD, any person identified who had prolonged exposure with the individual will be notified and given protocol to follow based upon the current public health guidelines and in consultation with the Denton County Health Department.

Lewisville ISD said that cleaning and disinfection procedures compliant with CDC guidelines have been implemented in response to this lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

The school district is also continuing to promote social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing, and monitoring students and staff for symptoms of COVID-19 in order to mitigate the spread of this virus, Lewisville ISD said.

According to Lewisville ISD, all families, students, and staff members should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms both during the school day and prior to coming to campus.

Common signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing. Individuals should also monitor for muscle aches, fatigue, sore throat, chills, headache, runny nose, abdominal pain/discomfort, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, Lewisville ISD said.