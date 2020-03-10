home top

Florida Man Convicted in Email Scam That Stole $2M from Crowley ISD

Thief spent money on Rolex watches, BMW, prosecutors say

By Scott Gordon

A Florida man has been convicted of stealing $2 million from the Crowley Independent School District in a computer email scam.

Donald Conkright, 63, of Key West, Florida, was arrested in December 2018. A jury convicted him of money laundering last week after a three-day trial.

Prosecutors said in October 2018 an email claiming to be from a legitimate contractor, a construction company, was used to dupe the district's accounting director into wiring $1,995,715.52 to Conkright's personal bank account.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Collin County Confirms 3 Cases of Coronavirus in Frisco Family

Super Tuesday 4 hours ago

Judge Orders Recount of Dallas County Ballots Found to Have Discrepancies

Conkright wired some of the money overseas and also spent $70,000 on Rolex watches and $128,000 on a BMW, prosecutors said.

The Crowley district had planned to use the money to build a new elementary school.

Some of the funds were recovered.

The trial was in Florida because that’s where Conkright lived. The FBI office in Fort Worth investigated the case.

In a statement, Crowley superintendent Michael McFarland thanked federal authorities for their work.

“Let this conviction send a loud and clear message to criminals who continue their attempts to target school districts, governments and other entities with high-tech, constantly-changing scams,” McFarland said. “We must all remain alert and vigilant together.”

Conkright is set to be sentenced on May 11.

This article tagged under:

home toplocal news
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us