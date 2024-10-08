Florida braces for another hard hit with Hurricane Milton

Once again, people in Florida are preparing to be hammered by a major storm.

Hurricane Milton is barreling towards the Sunshine State, bringing potentially catastrophic winds and rain.

This comes as the southeast continues recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

It hasn’t been a full two weeks, but already, Florida is bracing for this hard hit. Throughout the central part of the state—from Fort Myers to Tampa to Daytona Beach—preps are underway with sandbags and window boarding.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Some 15 million people are under flood watches, and 11 million are at risk for tropical tornadoes this week.

Debris lines the streets, reminding communities of what they just endured with Helene.

Milton is expected to make landfall along the state’s west coast and move through central Florida. Meanwhile, store shelves are emptying, and traffic is becoming congested as people heed those warnings to evacuate.

Late Monday afternoon, American Airlines said it would add some 2,000 more seats and additional flexibility for customers out of Tampa and Sarasota.

The next several hours are critical as people make decisions about staying or leaving with Milton expected to make landfall late Wednesday night.