Flood Advisory Issued For Parts of Dallas & Ellis Counties

Drivers urged to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads

new radar image1
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of Dallas & Ellis Counties.

There are reports of street flooding in East Dallas along Hall Street near Baylor University Medical Center and also along Gaston Avenue.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, meteorologist from the National Weather Service reported that parts of Hulen Street near Interstate 30 is standing in water, some spots as deep as two feet.

As the storm moved east, Arlington Airport picked up 0.85 inches of rain in just eight minutes.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way.

