‘Floating' Granite Fountain Installed on Grapevine Main Street

The city of Grapevine installed a Kugel "floating" granite sphere and fountain in downtown Grapevine on Main Street Monday morning.

The Grapevine City Council purchased the sphere to "add to their collection depicting characters of Grapevine's history and to draw pedestrian traffic to the 100 block of South Main Street," the city said in a press release.

The granite sphere weighs almost three tons and depicts a global map with a star representing Grapevine's location.

A Kugel granite sphere appears to float, as the sphere sits in a fitted hollow pedestal and is supported by aquaplaning on a thin film of water. The frictionless bearing that is created allows anyone, even children, to move the granite ball.