DFW Airport

Flights delayed at DFW International Airport on Wednesday due to winds

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for all of North Texas.

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is experiencing inbound flights delayed at their point of origin on average of one hour due to winds.

On Wednesday, around 12 p.m., DFW Airport experienced all inbound flights being held at their origin until 1 p.m. due to wind.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shortly after, DFW Airport saw departure delays of 31 minutes to 45 minutes and increasing due to winds, according to FlightAware flight tracker. All inbound flights were held at their origin until 2:15 p.m. due to the winds.

Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for all of North Texas. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible. Winds will begin to subside late tonight.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

DFW Airportweather
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us