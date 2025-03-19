Flights delayed at DFW International Airport on Wednesday due to winds

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is experiencing inbound flights delayed at their point of origin on average of one hour due to winds.

On Wednesday, around 12 p.m., DFW Airport experienced all inbound flights being held at their origin until 1 p.m. due to wind.

Shortly after, DFW Airport saw departure delays of 31 minutes to 45 minutes and increasing due to winds, according to FlightAware flight tracker. All inbound flights were held at their origin until 2:15 p.m. due to the winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for all of North Texas. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible. Winds will begin to subside late tonight.