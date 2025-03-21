Fleurs de Villes paints NorthPark Center in colors of spring

16 handmade floral sculptures line the walkways of NorthPark Center.

Nothing says spring like pops of color in blooming roses, Gerber daisies, hydrangeas, and more. Fleurs de Villes (Flowers of the Cities) is back for a second year at Dallas' NorthPark Center.

"What we do is travel the world," Fleurs de Villes Co-Founder Karen Marshall said. "We find iconic locations in iconic cities and we put together floral experiences that showcase the best in local floral talent."

There are 16 mannequins that fill the shopping center's walkways; a mash-up of flowers and fashion.

"When it comes all together, that's the magic that happens," Marshall said. "It's moments of 'wow!'"

"Look at the hair," Chibuzo Obinwanne exclaimed pointing to a sculpture that appeared to have hair of braids and twists. "With such different kinds of textures, it is just so like eye-catching!"

"You actually, literally, see people's chins drop to their chest," Marshall said watching shoppers stop in their tracks to take photos. "People have a deep emotional connection to flowers. If you think about it; from birth to death, every single life event, happy or sad, across all cultures, is marked with flowers."

"It's amazing, but it all comes from one root; God, who created all these beautiful flowers," Sally Condara of Houston said gazing at the sculptures.

Each of the mannequins was inspired by a local nonprofit or business. The Best in Show winner was inspired by the Dallas Museum of Art and handmade by floral artist Eduardo Lua of Branching Out Events.

"I am a floral designer for 20 years," Lua said smiling. "So this is a big, big deal for me."

It took hours, even days of work to create the floral fashions.

"As somebody who's an art lover, like, I notice the stitches of things. I notice where their placement of buttons and things are," Obinwanne said. "Seeing that being replicated through floral and fauna is insane, honestly!"

This is Fleurs de Villes' 125th show in 5 countries. The exhibit at NorthPark Center runs through Sunday, March 23.

"Joyful experiences is what we're all about," Marshall said.