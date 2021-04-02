Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs Welcomes Fans to Texas Rangers Opening Day

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs will be outside Texas Live! this Monday, April 5 to welcome back fans for this year's Texas Rangers season.

Baseball fans can grab food from Fletcher's as they head into Globe Life Field to watch the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs

The mobile trailer will be directly in front of Texas Live! on Randol Mills Road on April 6 at 4 p.m. and April 7 at 10 a.m.

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs, the famous meal on a stick, debuted in 1942 at the State Fair of Texas.