Fletcher's Corny Dogs Celebrates Two Superfans on National Tattoo Day

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs found a way to celebrate two superfans on Friday for National Tattoo Day.

Fletcher's created a short 30-second video to celebrate Mike Trujillo and Elizabeth Mitchell's decision to brand themselves with Fletcher's corny dog tattoos.

Trujillo and Mitchell are both bartenders at the Double Wide Bar in Deep Ellum

The video shows the corny dog mascot at the Double Wide Bar ordering a drink.

When he tries to pay for it, Trujillo and Mitchell tell the mascot that it doesn't have to pay for the drink.

The mascot is initially confused until Trujillo and Mitchell show off their corny dog tattoos.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I love corny dogs more than any other food. The only reason I even go to the State Fair of Texas is to get my Fletcher's fix. It's like Christmas Day for me!" said Trujillo through a press release. "I got a Mr. Corny tattoo because I've eaten corn dogs all over the country and Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs are the best."

For Mitchell, Fletcher's Corny Dogs are much more nostalgic.

"My Mr. Corny tattoo represents so many great memories from my childhood," said Mitchell. "From sitting on my Father's shoulders as we walked around the State Fair of Texas, to dates as a teen walking around with arms awkwardly locked, and always trying to find the perfect angle for that photo of my Corny Dog in front of Big Tex. Eating a Fletcher's Corny Dog has always been a tradition I look forward to."