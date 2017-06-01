Flash Flooding Closes Dallas Roads, Delays Flights

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has allowed a flash flood warning to expire for Dallas County Thursday afternoon.
Scattered thunderstorms developed before 3 p.m. that produced 1 to 2 inches of rain in some areas, while many parts of North Texas received no rain at all.
Rainfall from downpours closed Luna Road at Y Street in Northwest Dallas and West Lawther at Northwest Highway in Northeast Dallas.
The NWS warns that areas in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett, University Park, Sachse, Highland Park, Cockrell Hill, Sunnyvale and Buckingham may experience flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
As of 4 p.m., more than 1,500 customers are without electricity service, according to Oncor Electric.
Meanwhile, flights out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field were experiencing departure delays around an hour due to weather.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.