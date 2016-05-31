Flash Flood Watch in North Texas Extended to Friday

Much of North Texas, including the Metroplex, remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather service issued the Flash Flood Watch for several counties, including:

Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Henderson, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and Robertson.

The counties north of the DFW area received several inches of rain early Thursday morning, causing many road closures.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of the week and many areas already received several inches of rain through Wednesday.

Any storm that develops is capable of producing heavy rainfall in a short period of time, forecasters said, so additional rainfall is likely to cause flooding.

Widespread rainfall amounts of three to five inches can be expected through Friday, with isolated heavier amounts in excess of six inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers should take caution to avoid traveling across roads that are covered by water.

Governor Declares State of Disaster

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in 31 counties — including Erath, Hood, Palo Pinto and Parker in North Texas — due to ongoing issues caused by flooding in recent days.

Many of the other counties in the declaration area are located in southeast Texas.

Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said fire and emergency management crews helped 10 to 15 people to safety Tuesday in the Lake Granbury Harbor residential area due to high water.

Wilson said rescue teams would continue to monitor the situation.

Red Cross Shelters in Granbury, Weatherford



The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Granbury, at the Bridge Street Conference Center, 600 West Bridge Street.

A second shelter is open in Weatherford, at Springcreek Church, 100 Springcreek Road.

School Closed in McKinney ISD

Several hundred Collin County residents were without power Tuesday night due to the storms.

The McKinney Independent School District alerted parents Tuesday that a storm damaged a transformer, causing a power outage at Vega Elementary School. Officials said they canceled class at Vega Elementary due to the expected lengthy repair.

Oncor authorities said they restored power to the school Wednesday morning.

Lightning Sparks House Fires

Dallas-Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Gentle Knoll Lane in Dallas. Two adults were able to safely evacuate.

They told fire investigators they heard a loud boom and then noticed smoke filling the house shortly after.

Firefighters also responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Walnut Meadow Lane in Dallas. Three adults evacuated the home without any injuries.

Similar to the first house fire report, the people at the second home said the house started filling up with smoke soon after a loud booming sound.

Both house fires were determined to have been caused by a lightning strike, officials said.

A third North Texas house fire apparently caused by lightning was reported in Heath, in Rockwall County. Nobody was injured in that fire, either.