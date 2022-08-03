Wise County Fire Prompted Evacuations After Flames From Vehicle Ignited Grass Fire

Flames from a vehicle ignited a grass fire Wednesday night in Wise County, prompting evacuations, authorities say.

First responders were first called out for the vehicle fire at about 9 p.m. off U.S. 287 and Pioneer Road, along the northern edge of the city of Rhome, said Cody Powell, Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator.

A number of homes in the area were evacuated just after 10 p.m. but forward progression was stopped and people were allowed to return home according to the Wise County Office of Emergency Management post on Facebook.

“The fire will likely burn for several hours but has been contained as of now,” the post reads.

Multiple fire crews from Wise, Tarrant and Parker Counties responded to the scene, the Texas A&M Forest Service estimated the fire burned 100 acres.

There have been no reports of injuries as of this writing.

The Wise County Messenger reports that there were power outages in the area after an Oncor power line was damaged, but crews worked into the night to replace damaged poles and lines and restore power.

