Evacuations Underway in Wise County After Flames From Vehicle Ignite Grass Fire

Flames from a vehicle ignited a grass fire that consumed more than 100 acres Wednesday night in Wise County, prompting evacuations, authorities say.

First responders were first called at about 9 p.m. off U.S. 287 and Pioneer Road, along the northern edge of the city of Rhome, said Cody Powell, Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Multiple fire crews were responding to the scene where 100-150 acres are believed to have burned so far, Powell said.

A number of homes in the area have been evacuated and residents near the fire should prepare to evacuate, Powell said.

"Anyone North of 4460 and West of Deep Creek Rd should be prepared to evacuate," Wise County Office of Emergency Management said on social media. "Some evacuations are in progress on Deep Creek Rd and County Road 4227. Anyone asked to evacuate should be prepared to head west or south."

There have been no reports of injuries as of this writing.

Early information was limited as the story is developing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.