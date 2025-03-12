Five years later, Long COVID patients still battle life-altering impacts

It’s been five years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

In the weeks that followed, North Texas communities issued stay-at-home orders.

Hospitals reached capacity as more than 6 million Texans tested positive for the virus.

In the end, 92,000 died.

Now, half a decade later, some of the most severely sickened say they’re still trying to reclaim their lives.

“We used to be very happy and go do stuff and go to people's parties and stuff,” said Corey Ripe. “When I got COVID, it just kind of... I didn't want to. I didn't want to do anything. I was in a bed. That was what I wanted to do.”

In April 2020, Ripe was one of the first COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County placed on a ventilator.

He was admitted to Mansfield Methodist just hours after he began struggling to breathe.

Doctors said there was a 50% chance he wouldn’t survive.

But one week later, loved ones celebrated his release.

Then in January, Ripe tested positive and was hospitalized again, even after getting the vaccine.

That August, he contracted the omicron variant and had to be intubated a second time.

And in August 2023, he tested positive and was admitted once more, robbing Ripe of life as he knew it.

“My balance was off. I don't remember things at all anymore. My short-term memory is horrible,” he said.

“He would go to the grocery store and even though I'd send a list, you know, he would come home with maybe one out of 10 things, or one time he pulled over and he honestly did not remember how to get home,” said Ripe’s fiancée, Jena Parris.

Ripe is one of an estimated 18 million Americans the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality says suffered from Long COVID.

“When you ask what do we know about Long COVID, the answer is not much,” said Parkland Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang.

Chang said the hospital still treats hundreds of people with lingering impacts from the virus.

Symptoms range from prolonged loss of taste and smell to decreased lung capacity, cardiac, gastrointestinal, and neurological issues.

He said that while they can treat the symptoms, it’s hard to get to the root of a problem caused by a novel virus.

“If someone came to me and said, hey, I had COVID six months ago. I feel like I have more headaches now than I used to. Okay. Now what? I can help treat your headaches, but I can’t find the smoking gun,” said Chang. “Because we understand so little about how it started, it’s very hard to make that connection. And when you can’t make that connection, treating it becomes very difficult, right?”

Parkland doctors continue conducting research with those at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Its COVID Recover clinic, dedicated to treating long-haul symptoms, continues to see 30 to 40 new patients a month.

Still, Chang said they may never have a complete understanding.

“My guess is we will certainly learn things, but our sort of potential of learning big things about COVID at this point is probably a little bit lower because we simply don't have very many patients anymore,” he said.

Ripe and Parris say they’ve logged nearly 100 appointments with neurologists, infectious disease doctors, and physical, speech, and occupational therapists.

They’ve navigated getting Ripe qualified for unemployment after the federal government named Long COVID a disability.

Ripe has also battled depression, which, along with anxiety, is linked to Long COVID.

“He was, after COVID, someone that I didn't even know. You know, he would sit in a chair or he was in bed and would just stare. So that was hard because it truly was... he was just such a different person. It changed everything,” said Parris.

The couple says they’re still adjusting to a new normal in which Ripe struggles with daily activities. But five years in, the haze is beginning to lift.

“You know, I think I'm finally coming back to myself somewhat. But it's been a long road, hasn't it?” said Ripe.

“I mean, we lost years,” said Parris.