Five people were killed and one was flown by air ambulance to the hospital Monday evening after a fiery head-on crash along State Highway 121 in Fannin County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision near Country Road 4165 at around 5:55 p.m. The driver of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG was traveling southbound, attempted to pass in a No-Passing Zone, and crashed into a 2016 Hyundai Tucson headed northbound. Both vehicles caught fire.

The driver and two passengers in the Mercedes-Benz were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth passenger was injured. All passengers in the Hyundai were killed.

The Texas DPS identified the three people killed in the Mercedes-Benz as 30-year-old Chiranjeevi Sivaa Rajaneni, 30-year-old Gopi Thirumuru, and 27-year-old Haritha Reddy Degapui. The other passenger was identified as 30-year-old Saisuhas Reddy, who was the only survivor and was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Plano.

Police identified the driver of the Hyundai as Daniela Rodriguez from Oklahoma and the passenger, 64-year-old Maria del Carmen Santiz-Lopez, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the survivor is not known. This is still an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available.