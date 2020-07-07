Addison

Five Addison Firefighters and Paramedics Honored With Life-Saving Award

Award recipients used equipment donated by the Metrocrest Hospital Authority 

Addison Fire Department

Five Addison firefighters and paramedics have received the department's AFD Phoenix Award after saving a 48-year-old man who collapsed at a local service station in June 2020.

The five award recipients used the LUCAS Chest Compression System donated by the Metrocrest Hospital Authority while working to save the man.  

The department members who received the award include the crew members Roy Luevano and Curt Sanders of Medic 101 and the crew members Jason Burke, Deborah Schwartz and Eric Ledford of Engine 101.

"Our mission is to save lives," Addison Fire Chief David Jones said. "Today, we proudly recognize five of our colleagues for their professionalism and dedication to that mission."

The device used in the life-saving mission, the LUCAS Chest Compression System, provides mechanical chest compressions. The device is more effective than providing manual compressions because it continues compressions as the patient is moved to an ambulance and during the ambulance ride.

"We join in congratulating these dedicated public servants for their work in saving a life," Charles B. Heath, MHA CEO, said. "Supporting local first responders with the latest technology is part of our mission of improving healthcare for the communities we serve."

