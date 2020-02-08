Five Accused of Stealing Vehicle at Gunpoint in Farmers Branch

Five people have been arrested after a teenager's vehicle was taken at gunpoint early Saturday, Farmers Branch police say.

The victim reported that his vehicle had been stolen about 1:20 a.m. from the 2500 block of Vintage Drive.

Several hours later, officers found the vehicle in the 3000 block of Forest Lane, police said.

Three adults and two juveniles were taken into custody and face a charge of aggravated robbery.

The call originally came in as an aggravated robbery and kidnapping, but police later determined no kidnapping had taken place.

The investigating is ongoing.