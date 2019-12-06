Fit Fridays: Getting a Jump-Start on a Healthier Lifestyle Before 2020

By Laura Harris

By Laura Harris

New Year, New You! We hear the resolution every year, but why wait until January 1 to get started? All December long, you can bet on Fit Fridays.

Every Friday in December, Melvin Sanders, director and founder of performance center SanfersFIT, will be showing us 10-12-minute workouts you can do in your home, without gym equipment.

Sanders is also known for training professional athletes like Dallas Cowboys stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 19 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

Fort Worth 33 mins ago

18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

Watch the video above for full tutorials on four movements of the week. There are also alternative movements if you need to modify your workouts.

As always, consult with your doctor or a health professional before starting any new fitness regimen.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us