Fit Friday, Week 2: Getting a Jump-Start on a Healthier Lifestyle Before 2020

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

New Year, New You! We hear the resolution every year, but why wait until January 1 to get started? All December long, you can bet on Fit Fridays.

Every Friday in December, Melvin Sanders, director and founder of performance center SanfersFIT, will be showing us 10-12-minute workouts you can do in your home, without gym equipment.

Sanders is also known for training professional athletes like Dallas Cowboys stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

Watch the first week's workouts in the video player below.

This article tagged under:

fitnessfit friday
