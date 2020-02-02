Fisherman Dies After Falling into Far Northeast Dallas Creek

A 32-year-old man died early Sunday after falling into a Far Northeast Dallas creek, officials say.

First responders were called about 2 a.m. to a report that a person had fallen into Ferris Creek behind an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Forest Lane.

The victim was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner's office as David Wesley Failor.

A witness told police that he stepped away to gather equipment as he and Failor got ready to fish. When he returned, Failor had fallen.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Failor fell about 25 feet into the water or ground below the platform where the two men had been setting up.

The department's urban search and rescue team got down to Failor, began CPR and lifted him up an embankment in a Stokes basket. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, fire officials said.

The other man was hurt while trying to reach Failor and was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, officials said.