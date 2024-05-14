First West Nile virus-infected mosquito reported in North Texas

A positive case of West Nile virus was confirmed in North Texas on Tuesday as authorities are warning the public to be cautious.

Tarrant County Public Health said the first positive mosquito sample of West Nile Virus was found in the city of Arlington for the first time in the 2024 season.

910 mosquito samples have been tested at the North Texas Regional Laboratory so far, said TCPH. The last positive case of an infected mosquito was reported on April 26, 2023.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Tarrant County health officials said no humans have contracted the virus yet.

The health department said West Nile Virus season typically runs from April through mid-November.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five infected people will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people can recover from the virus but will still feel fatigued weeks or months later.

Signs and symptoms may include:

Fever, body aches, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache.

Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis.

Recovery from severe illness might take several weeks or months. Some effects on the central nervous system might be permanent.

About one out of 10 people who develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system die.

Tarrant County health officials are advising residents to dump standing water on their property, use EPA-approved repellent, and dress in long pants and long sleeves whenever possible.

FACTS ABOUT MOSQUITOES