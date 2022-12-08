Fort Worth

First U.S. Bills Signed by Two Women Unveiled in Fort Worth

Signatures of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Lynn Malerba on fresh bills make history

By Deborah Ferguson

NBC 5 News

A money factory sits on the northern edge of Fort Worth where billions of dollars in U.S. currency is produced at the western plant of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

That's where history was made Thursday when the first bills with the signatures of two women were unveiled.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the first woman in that seat, was in Fort Worth to see the first banknotes printed with her signature. She's been on the job for two years but new money also needs the signature of the U.S. Treasurer.

Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba was appointed in June 2022 to be the nation’s first Native American U.S. Treasurer. She was sworn into office three months later.

The signatures of the two women will be on new bills that go into circulation next year.

Yellen met with Bureau of Engraving and Printing Director Leonard Olijar in March 2021 to provide the official signature for printing on the new 2021 series of United States paper currency. At her swearing-in ceremony in September, Malerba offered her signature as "Lynn Roberge Malerba" for U.S. paper money.

Yellen told comedian Stephen Colbert last week she "practiced and practiced" writing her signature so it could be easily read.

"For both of them, it was decided they should redo it. So, I knew this was something you could really screw up. And I wanted to get it right, and I practiced and I practiced. And you'll see what you think, but I think you'll be able to read the letters," Yellen said.

As Treasury Secretary, Yellen's signature will be on the right side of a bill. The treasurer's signature is on the left.
The small "FW" in front of the face-plate number indicates the note came from the printing plant in Fort Worth.

