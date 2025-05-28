First responders to host fire truck pull in Duncanville supporting Special Olympics

Get ready for some heavy lifting — all for a great cause.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Duncanville Police Department to host the 16th Annual Fire Truck Pull benefiting Special Olympics Texas.

The charity event takes place this Saturday, May 31st, at Armstrong/Kidsville Park located at 100 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville.

Teams of 12 people go head-to-head, pulling a fire truck 75 feet, aiming for the fastest time. Competitions will be held in four categories: first responders, civilians, youth, and financial institutions.

Teams must register by contacting Doug Sisk at douglas.sisk@dallascounty.org or by clicking here.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., with opening ceremonies and the first pull at 10 a.m.

This year’s event is being billed as the largest fire truck Pull in the World, based on the number of teams participating and the amount of money raised over the years. For more than a decade, it has proudly held the title of the largest pull in Texas.

The Fire Truck Pull is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics’ largest grassroots fundraising initiative. Officers and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” to opening ceremonies of competitions around the world — shining a spotlight on inclusion, determination, and community.