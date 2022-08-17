First Presumptive Positive Pediatric Case Identified in Texas

According to Harris County leaders, a child under two years old has been identified in Texas.

In a news conference today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said this is a reminder that anyone can get monkeypox, but she also stressed this is a rare case.

“This would be, as best we know, the seventh case in the country in a child, the only case of monkeypox of a child in the entire state of Texas,” said Judge Hidalgo.

The child hasn't been in school or daycare, and currently, their only symptom is a rash. Though it is unclear how the two-year-old contracted monkeypox, the county is working with the child's family to begin contact tracing.

If confirmed by the Center of Disease Control, it would be the seventh pediatric case in the country since the start of the outbreak.

