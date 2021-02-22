First Pandemic, Then Freeze Causes Food Pantry Needs to Spike

The line formed early at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth for the Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mobile Market.

"There really in an unbelievable need out here," TAFB President and CEO Julie Butner said.

Butner said the TAFB saw a 50% increase in need with the pandemic. Last week's deep freeze only added to that. Many of the people in line for food on Monday were there for the first time.

"I've never actually gone without running water," Anita Ortiz said as she waited in line. "To not have water, to have to boil water for my kids and my family, it's definitely a struggle."

"That's what we do here," Butner said. "Provide this safety net when people are having to make critical decisions about what bills I can pay. We want to be able to take some of that burden off by providing them with food."

Volunteers and food bank workers helped stock car trunks with bags and boxes of food, so recipients could go home and stock their shelves.

"It was horrible. I was like five days without any power," Cynthia Rodriguez said. "I had to throw all my food away."

If you are able to help the Tarrant Area Food Bank with a donation or volunteer time, you can find more information here.