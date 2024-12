DFW Airport dropped to 32 degrees for the first official freeze of the season on Friday, December 6.

The average date for the first freeze is November 22. DFW Airport averages 29 freezes for the entire season.

Our first freeze is a little behind schedule and a little later than in recent years.

The latest freeze of the season was January 4, 1972.