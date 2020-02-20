First Look at Houston-to-Dallas High-Speed Train Interior Plan

North Texas is inching closer to the possibility of getting a high-speed rail connecting Dallas and Houston. The project could break ground as early as June with a completion date of 2026 likely.

This week, Texas Central, the private company behind the project, released details and sketches of what the interior of the train cars will look like.

Passengers will not have to worry about the middle seat squeeze – because there is no middle seat – its either an aisle or window seat. There will also be no seat belts.

“This design gives passengers nearly a foot more legroom than most coach airlines seats ensuring the most comfortable ride possible for all riders,” Texas Central said in blog post.

Interior features onboard the train cars include:

Two configurations: 2/2 and 2/1 seat configuration (no middle seat ever!)

High-speed Wi-Fi: multi-point Integrated high-speed internet connectivity to provide the fastest, most reliable wireless connection of any train in the world

The ability to configure some of the eight-cars to “quiet cars” with restrictions on cell phone usage

Trains will feature variable lighting to accommodate individual passengers

Full access for all: the train will meet or exceed all ADA specifications

The project still faces hurdles. Texas Central is waiting on green lights from the federal government.

The company must also finish acquiring land and financing. And there are ongoing legal battles with opponents of the train. But Aguilar remains confident.

"I still can say we're absolutely sure it's going to happen," Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar said.